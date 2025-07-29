Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) lashed out at the Democrat Party while speaking from the Senate floor, stating that his fellow Democrats were “complicit” in helping President Donald Trump’s agenda, and noting that it was “time for Democrats to have a backbone.”

Booker’s rant came after reports that he and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) were “sparring on the floor over a Booker bill related to police,” according to Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter with Punchbowl News.

CBS News reported that Booker sparred with his fellow Democrats regarding a “bipartisan policing package” and that his speech on the Senate floor came after he “objected to a motion from” Cortez Masto “to swiftly pass a package of bills related to law enforcement.”

The heated exchange arose after Booker objected to a motion from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, to swiftly pass a package of bills related to law enforcement. Booker said he wanted to make a change to the bloc of measures to ensure resources are distributed equally among law enforcement agencies in response to the Justice Department’s changes to grant programs and cancellation of awards.

While speaking on the Senate floor, Booker stated that the Democrat Party needed “a wake up call.” Booker also criticized universities and law firms for “bending a knee” to President Donald Trump.

“I see universities that should be bastions of free speech, bending at the knee to this president. I see businesses taking late night talk show hosts off the air because they dare to insult a president. I see people who want mergers suddenly think that they have to pay tribute to this president,” Booker continued.

Booker continued to criticize lawmakers who had been “elected to defend the Constitution of the United States” for looking the other way and passing “resources that won’t” go to states like Connecticut, Illinois, or New York, but would “go to the states” Trump likes.

“It’s time for Democrats to have a backbone. It’s time for us to fight. It’s time for us to draw lines,” Booker added. “And, when it comes to the safety of my state being denied these grants, that’s why I’m standing here. Don’t question my integrity. Don’t question my motives. I’m standing for Jersey, I am standing for my police officers, I’m standing for the Constitution and I’m standing for what’s right.”

Booker also expressed that he did not object to Cortez Masto’s two bills, but that he objected to “the bills that are putting resources out, that states from California to New York are not eligible for.”

Booker added: