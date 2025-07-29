Survey: AOC, Zohran Mamdani Have Highest Approval Among New York Democrats

Polling commissioned by a pro-Palestinian group found that New York Democrat primary voters overwhelmingly back Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s pro-Palestine views.

“The dam has broken. Zohran Mamdani’s ability to energize new voters with his bold platform for Palestinian rights should be a wake-up call,” Margaret DeReus, the executive director of the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, which commissioned Data for Progress to conduct the survey, said in a statement.

Sixty-three percent of primary voters said in the poll that the Big Apple should “enforce the arrest warrant” against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The survey found that 68 percent of primary voters viewed Mamdani favorably, and 75 percent of those voters also had a positive image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Semafor continued its report, stating:

Those voters were less enthusiastic about the party’s New York-based congressional leaders, who have not endorsed Mamdani. Fifty-eight percent had a favorable view of House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and half had one of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The mayoral race might play into those numbers. Fifty-seven percent of New York Democrats said they would be “less likely” to support any congressional candidate next year who did not endorse Mamdani for mayor. And 72% favored candidates who would vote to “withhold U.S. weapons to Israel.”

“Support for blocking bombs to Israel, recognizing Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and holding Israel accountable for its violations of the law is not simply the opinion of the majority of Democratic voters,” said DeReus.

She added, “It is the vast, vast majority, and any Democrat who stands with [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] instead of their own voters is running the real risk of getting voted out of office.”

“One hundred percent of AIPAC-backed Democrats won their primary last cycle, and the prominent anti-Israel Democratic incumbents lost,” Marshall Wittman, a spokesman for AIPAC, said. “Over 95% of AIPAC-backed Democrats won their election in November. Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.