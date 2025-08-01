Sen. Rick Scott Endorses Rep. Byron Donalds for Florida Governor

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has formally endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for Florida governor, deeming the congressman a “principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian.”

“I am proud to stand with President Trump and endorse Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida,” Scott, a former governor of Florida, said in a statement. “Byron is a principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian.”

“I’ve been proud to work with him on critical legislation to make flood insurance more affordable and help Floridians rebuild and recover from catastrophic hurricanes,” Scott continued. “And during my time as Governor, he was a critical partner in securing billions of dollars in tax relief for Florida families.”

Scott added that Donalds will “strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities, and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family.”

In turn, Donalds thanked Scott for his endorsement.

“You have been an incredible leader for our state and it’s been an honor to fight alongside you on Capitol Hill,” he said. “As Governor, I look forward to working with you and President Trump to strengthen Florida and Make America Great Again.”

Donalds — who hopes to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cannot run again due to term limits — has been strongly endorsed by President Donald Trump and told Breitbart News that his vision is to take Florida “to the next level.”

“We’re blessed to live in the best state in America,” Donalds said, hoping to build on what DeSantis has accomplished. “We have great leadership in our state.”

“Governor DeSantis has led our state tremendously, and now it’s taking all that success and then now building upon it. What are we going to do about the future of transportation in our state, making sure it’s easier for our citizens to move through our cities… Insurance –we have to continue to do everything we can to drive prices low,” he said, adding that the Sunshine State “can become the financial capital of the world in a decade.”

“And so there’s a lot of things — whether it’s permitting, some stuff in or around about business formation in our state. Capital can come here and actually be the home of real capital – raising money for businesses, etc., here in the state of Florida,” the congressman said.

