President Donald Trump’s economic vision of prioritizing the nation’s native-born workforce over foreign-born workers is continuing to take form, reversing former President Joe Biden’s economy built primarily on migrant labor.

Continuing the trend in July, Trump oversaw all net job growth going to native-born Americans while hundreds of thousands of foreign-born workers drop out of the labor market each month — opening many entry-level jobs for America’s working and lower-middle class.

“Despite [a] disappointing headline, this jobs report was best [July] ever for employment among native-born Americans, up two million [year to year] and annual growth 2.2 million faster than among foreign-born workers; native-born American employment is now 1.8 million above pre-pandemic level,” Economist E.J. Antoni wrote on X.

“Employment among native-born Americans exploded over the last 12 months, up 2 million, while foreign-born workers [with] jobs fell 237k; all net job growth over the last year went to native-born Americans,” Antoni continued.

A similar chart shared by financial blog Zero Hedge showed how Trump’s America First agenda has helped foreign-born employment trend down over the last four months while native-born employment has trended upward.

“Today’s jobs report is a consequence of the illegal alien labor purge: Foreign-born workers down 4 months in a row, down 1.5 million since April. Native-born workers up 383K in July,” the Zero Hedge blog wrote on X.

The Labor Department, headed by Lori Chavez-DeRemer, similarly celebrated the rise in native-born employment.

On the other hand, Biden saturated the labor market with foreign-born workers, which drastically increased the labor supply, freezing wages and ensuring that nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants from the southern border.

While migrants gained more than 4.7 million jobs under Biden, employment growth for native-born Americans increased by just 645,000 jobs, research from the Center for Immigration Studies has discovered.

Put another way, Bidenomics created 7.3 migrant jobs for every job gained by an American.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.