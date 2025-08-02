BEDMINSTER, New Jersey–President Donald Trump tore into Senate Democrats and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Saturday evening, saying he is demanding upwards of a billion dollars in exchange for help approving Trump’s nominees.

Trump issued two Truth Social posts from the scenic and sprawling Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, accusing Democrats of extortion.

“Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country,” Trump wrote in his first post.

“This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion, by any other name,” he added.

Trump then told Schumer to “Go TO HELL” and urged Senate Republicans not to take the offer:

Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country.

Democrats are angling for the release of Congressionally-approved funding, as Politico noted.