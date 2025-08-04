A federal judge, appointed by former President Joe Biden, is blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from quickly deporting migrants imported by Biden through a highly publicized parole pipeline.

Judge Jia Cobb, appointed by Biden to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cannot quickly begin deporting hundreds of thousands of migrants brought to the U.S. by the Biden administration through its parole pipeline.

The case centered around the Trump administration’s shutting down of Biden’s parole pipeline, dismissing parole migrants’ cases, and then placing them into expedited removal.

“They arrived for inspection at the United States border pursuant to procedures created and advocated by the U.S. Government. They were paroled into this country under those procedures and given the chance to prove their claims for asylum or other relief authorized by our laws. In a world of bad options, they played by the rules,” Cobb wrote in her ruling:

Now, the Government has not only closed off those pathways for new arrivals but changed the game for parolees already here, restricting their ability to seek immigration relief and subjecting them to summary removal despite statutory law prohibiting the Executive Branch from doing so. [Emphasis added] … This Court will GRANT the requested stay. The challenged agency actions exceed DHS’s statutory authority and are arbitrary and capricious. And Plaintiffs’ members and others in their position face imminent, irreparable injury from those actions that outweighs any harm to the Government or the public from pressing pause. Accordingly, the challenged agency actions will be stayed, until the conclusion of this litigation, as to all noncitizens who have been, at any point in time, paroled into the United States at a port of entry. [Emphasis added]

In response, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said Cobb “is flagrantly ignoring the United States Supreme Court, which upheld expedited removals of illegal aliens by a 7-2 majority.”

“This ruling is lawless and won’t stand,” McLaughlin said.

Indeed, in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that federal judges cannot interfere with the Trump administration’s deportations of migrants.

The Biden administration imported more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to the U.S. through its CHNV program, also known as the administration’s parole pipeline.

