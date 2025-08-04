Poll: Democrats Despair Party Is ‘Weak and Ineffective’ Against Trump

Democratic Party supporters despair President Donald Trump’s runaway success during his return to the White House is being enabled by their “weak and ineffective” party, a poll Sunday reveals.

More than one in three Democrats consider their party “weak” and “ineffective” as it struggles to come to terms with Trump’s administration, a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in July reveals.

Asked to name the first word or phrase that came to mind when they considered their party, only 23 percent of Democrats came up with positive attributes, AP reports.

Their lack of faith follows resounding Trump wins on the economy and border security as well as a host of other sectors.

That compared to 41 percent for Republicans who had something good to say about the GOP.

Nearly nine months into the second Trump administration, Democrats appear to be harboring more resentment about the state of their party than do Republicans.

Democrats were likelier to describe their own party negatively than Republicans. Republicans were about twice as likely to describe their own party positively.

Overall, roughly one-third of Democrats described their party negatively.

The Democrats’ frustration appears to reflect their concern party leaders are impotent against Trump’s rampaging GOP, which controls Washington.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,437 adults was conducted July 10-14, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for adults overall is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

See the full results of the polling here