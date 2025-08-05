Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) requested that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and law enforcement officials to locate and arrest Texas House Democrats who fled the state to block their Republican colleagues from voting on a redrawn map of congressional districts.

In a letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, Cornyn expressed that he was writing to “encourage” the FBI to “take any appropriate steps to aid in Texas state law enforcement efforts” to locate or arrest the House Democrats who fled the state to break quorum. Cornyn added that he was asking for the FBI’s help “as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives were reported to have left the state and gone to Illinois to prevent the Texas House of Representatives from reaching a quorum needed to hold a vote on a redrawn map of the congressional districts, which would likely give Republicans five additional congressional seats.

“As a maneuver to avoid legislative responsibilities, on August 3, 2025, many members in the Texas Houses of Representatives absconded from the state,” Cornyn wrote in his letter. “Their stated goal was to prevent the legislature from properly meeting, in violation of their oath of office. By leaving the State of Texas, these legislators intend to prevent the existence of a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives. Without a quorum, no legislative activity can procced.”

“In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away,” Cornyn added. “Some Texas legislators have fled to New York, and others have fled to Illinois. Since these state legislators are currently outside of Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety may need support to arrest the fleeing lawmakers.”

“Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions,” Cornyn added. “I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law. The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime. Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Abbott ordered the arrest of the Texas House Democrats who fled the state, after they “failed to return to the Capitol as ordered on Sunday.” Abbott stated that the Texas House Democrats had “abandoned their duty to Texans.”

“Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty.”

In a press release on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed that he would be seeking “judicial orders declaring that runaway Democrats who fail to appear by the Speaker’s deadline have vacated their office.” Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows gave Texas House Democrats a deadline of Friday, August 8, to “return to Texas and present themselves before the House.”