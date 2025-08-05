Super PAC of Former Trump Campaign Manager Urges Voters to ‘Fire’ Thomas Massie

A super PAC has launched an advertisement against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) whom President Donald Trump said he would help primary.

The group called MAGA Kentucky blasts Massie for voting against the reconciliation bill, saying he joined Democrats in voting “no” while showing images of well-known Democrat leaders, NOTUS reported on Tuesday.

The ad’s narrator said, “Who’s Thomas Massie fighting for? Not the single moms who no longer pay taxes on their tips; not the police officers who no longer pay taxes on their overtime; not the seniors who no longer pay taxes on Social Security. President Trump passed those working-class tax cuts, but Thomas Massie joined the Democrats and voted ‘no.’ Let’s fire Thomas Massie.”

In March, Trump said he would “lead the charge” in a primary effort against Massie once he came out against the continuing resolution Republicans were advancing, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Months later, the president criticized Massie again when he sided with Democrats to oppose the U.S. military strike eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities, the outlet said.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be.”

Massie in June introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing Trump’s executive power regarding America’s role in the Israel-Iran war, according to Breitbart News.

The article also said, “Massie was one of just two House Republicans who voted against the budget continuation bill last month, arguing that it did not do enough to reduce the national debt. The second GOP ‘no’ vote was Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio.”

Per the recent NOTUS report:

The group running the ads is led by top lieutenants in Trump’s political operation: Chris LaCivita, his former co-campaign manager, and Tony Fabrizio, his pollster. The group is also flush with cash, according to Federal Election Commission reports, after collectively receiving $2 million in donations from GOP mega-donors John Paulson, Paul Singer, and a super PAC affiliated with Miriam Adelson. (The group currently has $1.5 million on hand.)

In a social media post on Friday, Massie’s campaign said MAGA Kentucky was funded by three billionaires:

The MAGA Kentucky ad, according to NOTUS, is in response to Massie’s recent ad in which he said, “They’re attacking me because I’m holding the Washington machine accountable.”