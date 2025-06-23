Trump Campaign Team Launches PAC to Primary Rep. Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump’s public feud with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has escalated, with the president calling the Kentucky congressman a “bum” and his campaign team launching a political action committee (PAC) to primary him.

Trump vowed to travel to Massie’s home state to campaign against him after the libertarian-leaning representative joined Democrats in opposing his Saturday strike on Iran. Now Trump campaign comanager Chris LaCivita and top pollster Tony Fabrizio have announced the “Kentucky PAC.”

The super PAC is “devoted to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary,” and is Trump’s first effort to take down a Republican incumbent, Axios reported.

LaCivita confirmed the Axios report on Sunday, writing on X, “Here’s the FO” — seemingly a reference to the phrase “F*ck Around, Find Out” or “FAFO” for short:

On Monday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!”

In a previous post on Sunday, Trump said Massie “is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” called him a “pathetic LOSER,” and vowed to help an “American Patriot” run to unseat him:

Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes “NO,” no matter how good something may be. He’s a simple minded “grandstander” who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling “DEATH TO AMERICA” at every chance they get. Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration. We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the “bomb” right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this “lightweight” Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran. Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes “NO” on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be. He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN. Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue! He’ll undoubtedly vote against the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that. MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

After the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites on Saturday, Massie joined several Democrats in speaking out against the strikes, calling Trump’s action “not Constitutional”:

Earlier this month, the congressman introduced bipartisan legislation aiming to rein in Trump’s power regarding America’s role in the Israel-Iran war, Breitbart News reported.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote in a June 16 X post:

Several top Democrats, including “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), have already indicated support for the proposed legislation.

Trump had already said he would “lead the charge” in a primary effort against the longtime Kentucky representative after he opposed the Republicans’ reconciliation bill in March:



“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past,” the president wrote. “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”

He went on to compare Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), saying “the people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch.”

LaCavita got into a social media spat with Massie that same day, writing “Tick tock Tommie” when the congressman said he would not vote for the Trump-endorsed “big, beautiful bill.”

Massie hit back, “Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me. Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance.”

LaCivita replied, “Never faced me ….stand by.”

Massie was one of just two House Republicans who voted against the budget continuation bill last month, arguing that it did not do enough to reduce the national debt. The second GOP no vote was Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.