President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would “lead the charge” in a primary effort against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and asked if there were takers to challenge the congressman.

Trump took to Truth Social to call out Massie after he came out against the continuing resolution being pushed by Republicans.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him,” Trump wrote.

“He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??” he added.

Massie and Chris LaCivita, one of Trump’s 2024 co-campaign managers, also had a back-and-forth on X ahead of Trump’s Truth Social post.

“I’m not voting for the Continuing Resolution budget (cut-copy-paste omnibus) this week. Why would I vote to continue the waste fraud and abuse DOGE has found?” Massie wrote in a post on Sunday.

“We were told the CR in December would get us to March when we would fight. Here we are in March, punting again!” he added.

LaCivita quoted the tweet Monday afternoon, writing, “Tick tock Tommie.”

Massie fired back:

Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me. Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance.

LaCivita told Massie, “Never faced me ….stand by,” in a follow-up post that came a couple of hours before Trump weighed in.