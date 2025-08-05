Watch Live: Breitbart’s Alex Marlow at YAF National Conservative Student Conference

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow speaks at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) National Conservative Student Conference on Tuesday, August 5.

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, details efforts by the Biden administration to imprison Donald Trump before the 2024 election.

This year’s YAF National Conservative Student Conference is being held in Washington, DC, from August 4-9 and features multiple conservative speakers including Scott Walker, Dr. Ben Carson, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and more.