President Donald Trump has donated his first presidential paycheck to the White House Historical Association, continuing his unusual practice from his first term of donating his salary, unlike most of his predecessors.

Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce the donation, a day after he paid a visit to the White House Historical Association.

“I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House,'” Trump wrote.

“Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump added. The president visited the gift shop at the Historical Association in the East Wing of the White House on Tuesday.