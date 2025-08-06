President Trump Threatens D.C. Takeover After DOGE Member ‘Big Balls’ Assaulted

A prominent DOGE member known for his online persona “Big Balls” was assaulted in Washington, DC, which prompted President Donald Trump to call for a federal takeover of the nation’s capital.

Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old software engineer known by his online persona “Big Balls,” said he was assaulted by ten “youths” outside of his car.

Trump shared a photo of the man after he was assaulted and threatened to take over the nation’s capital if the city does not address its crime problem. He wrote on Truth Social:

Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Crimes committed by young people have continued to be a problem in the city, with many getting arrested for robbery and carjacking. In April, Mayor Muriel Bowser created a special police unit to tackle juvenile crime.

Coristine, as a prominent member of DOGE, played a key role in dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and is now working at the Social Security Administration.

Trump has floated a federal takeover of the city since the beginning of his second term in office; the nation’s capital has had a limited degree of self-government since the Home Rule Act of 1973.