DHS Debunks Jon Ossoff’s Claim that Pregnant Illegal Immigrants Are Mistreated in Custody

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week debunked claims made by Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), including his assertion that illegal immigrant pregnant women are being mistreated while in DHS custody.

Ossoff this week shared a report titled “The Abuse of Pregnant Women & Children in U.S. Immigration Detention,” claiming to have found “credible reports of human rights abuses” at the hands of DHS since President Donald Trump took office in his second term.

His report reads in part, “Through interviews, analysis of public reports, and site inspections, the Senator’s staff has received or identified 41 credible reports of physical and sexual abuse, 14 credible reports of mistreatment of pregnant women, and 18 credible reports of mistreatment of children in immigration detention.”

It provides a few specific stories, claiming that one pregnant woman bled for days before she was taken to a hospital, where she was then — allegedly — left alone to miscarry for 24 hours with no water or medical intervention.

DHS released a lengthy rebuttal of the various claims made in the report compiled by the Democrat senator’s office, including his specific claims about pregnant women. In its rebuttal, DHS explained that detention of pregnant women is “rare” in the first place, and in those rare cases, women receive regular prenatal visits with “mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care.” It also specifically denied that any pregnant woman has been forced to sleep on a floor:

CLAIM: Senator Ossoff “identified 14 credible reports that pregnant women have been mistreated in DHS custody, including not receiving adequate medical care and timely checkups, not receiving urgent care when needed, being denied snacks and adequate meals, and being forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.” REALITY: Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care. Detention of pregnant women is rare and has elevated oversight and review. No pregnant woman has been forced to sleep on the floor.

DHS also addressed Ossoff’s claim that illegal migrants are “denied snacks and adequate meals, and being forced to sleep on the floor.”

“ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure all facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards. Any claim there is a lack of food or subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are false,” DHS wrote, reminding readers that ICE has higher detention standards than most prisons holding U.S. citizens.

“All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers. Meals are certified by dieticians,” DHS said.

Additionally, DHS responded to Ossoff’s claim that children are being mistreated while in the custody of DHS, or are being denied medical treatment:

It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many of these children this is the best healthcare they have received in their entire lives.

Further, DHS made it clear that the Democrat senator has “never been denied a tour or access to an ICE facility.”

“The Senator’s staff member has never been denied access to any ICE facilities and have been afforded tours to multiple locations. At no time during any ICE facility visits were any concerns or complaints raised to facility staff,” it added.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized in a statement that Ossoff’s allegations are “false.”

“Politicians stayed quiet as the Biden administration lost 450,000 unaccompanied migrant children and opened our border to terrorists and gang members. Yet now, these same politicians are peddling FALSE claims that rely on inaccurate reporting to score political points,” she pointed out, later adding, “These false allegations are garbage and are part of the reason ICE agents are now facing an 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them.”

The routine debunking of Democrat claims is part of the strategy of both DHS and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Now we’re a full court press, because the big thing we have to do is we have to combat the left side media that just totally stifles what ICE is really doing, right?” ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“They’re not out there highlighting the great work, the bad actors we get every day, known suspected terrorists… gang members, crushing these foreign terrorist organizations, these FTOs the president designated under Executive Order,” Lyons added.

It should be noted that the vast majority of illegals detained are individuals with convictions or pending charges, as the Trump administration has emphasized.