Sanctuary Democrats — including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — are continually “choosing criminals,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a press conference on Friday.

Noem explained that DHS has arrested hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants since President Donald Trump took office. However, others have continued to ignore the law.

During a presser in Chicago, Noem, concluding that the Democrats would rather exist as a sanctuary jurisdiction than protect American citizens from these dangerous criminals, said:

I’m here today because the elected leaders in the state of Illinois are ignoring the law. In fact, they’re being obstructionists when it comes to getting dangerous criminals off of their streets. They’re deciding the dangerous criminals that are murderers, rapists, money launderers, have committed assault, that are trafficking children are more important than the families that live in the communities here — that includes Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson and others who have worked so hard to protect these dangerous criminals.

“Today, I’m highlighting four different examples of individuals that we’ve recently arrested here out of this office with the good work of ICE and our HSI officers that we’ve taken off the streets without the help of the governor or the mayor,” she said, noting that federal officers have had to do this alone “without their support.”

Noem told of one illegal migrant hailing from Mexico who “had previously been convicted of predatory sexual criminal assault against a victim under the age of 13.”

Another illegal immigrant, hailing from Honduras, was “arrested back in 2020 the first time for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13.”

She also highlighted a Polish citizen convicted in 2014 for attempted murder as well as aggravated domestic battery.

“He was convicted of these after he stabbed his own wife and his 19-year-old daughter. It was not the first time that police have been called to his house for domestic disturbance, but he was never held accountable until recently by these federal officers,” she said.

Another illegal immigrant from Micronesia has had “three DUI convictions, and as well as convictions of criminal mischief, of wanton endangerment, and driving without a license.”

Simply put, Noem said these criminal illegal aliens would still be roaming the streets if left up to Pritzker and Johnson, “because their choice has been routinely over and over and over again to release these criminals back on the streets.”

“The debate over so-called sanctuary policies has real consequences,” Noem said. “Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson are answering that question every single day, of who should be our priority, who should be our responsibility? And over and over again, they’re choosing criminals.”

Her remarks come roughly one month after Trump border czar Tom Homan warned that the administration is going to “triple down” and “flood the zone” in sanctuary cities.