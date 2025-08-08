Trump Oversees Signing of Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan officially signed a peace agreement he oversaw in the Oval Office, marking the seventh global conflict he has settled in as many months.

Trump announced the deal, which includes a key agreement surrounding the Azerbaijan territory of Nakhichevan, in the State Dining Room while flanked by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

“With this accord, we’ve finally succeeded in making peace, and we just left the Oval Office where we signed voluminous documents and very important elements to the agreement,” Trump shared.

“The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

The countries have agreed to what will be called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” to allow Azerbaijan “full access” to Nakhichevan, which sits to the southwest of Armenia.

“This declaration establishes what they are calling–a great honor for me, I didn’t ask for this–the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, which is a special transit area that will allow Azerbaijan to get full access to its territory of Nakhichevan, while fully respecting Armenia’s sovereignty,” Trump said.

Armenia and the United States will work in partnership to establish the route, Trump said, noting that it could be in place for up to 99 years with a potential extension nearly a century from now.

Trump, who has used trade as leverage to move along other peace deals like the one he brokered between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasized the economic opportunity at hand for all three nations, sharing that American companies are eager to invest in the region.

“They’re very anxious to go into these two countries, and they’re going to spend a lot of money, a lot of money, which will economically benefit all three of our nations. This is incredibly positive news for the future of the entire region, and it’s a very important region, as you know,” he said.

The U.S. is also entering into bilateral agreements with both nations to broaden partnerships on trade, energy, and technology, including artificial intelligence, according to Trump.

The two leaders hailed Trump for brokering the peace deal to end the 35-year-long conflict.

“It’s a day which will be remembered by the people of Azerbaijan with a feeling of pride and gratitude to President Trump for his attitude to Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Pashinyan called it a “significant milestone” in the countries’ relationship.

“Today, we have reached a significant milestone in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. We’re laying a foundation to write a better story than the one we had in the past,” he said.

This breakthrough would… simply not have been possible without President Trump’s personal engagement and his resolute commitment to peace in our region,” he added.