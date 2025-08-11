Democrats attempted to troll President Donald Trump on Monday after he announced major steps to combat rising crime in Washington, DC.

Trump announced Monday that he is officially invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act as well as “placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control,” in addition to activating the National Guard to combat crime in the city.

“This is an emergency. This is a tragic emergency, and it’s embarrassing for me to be up here. … I don’t like being up here talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was with graffiti all over the walls,” Trump said during the press conference, emphasizing that the city “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”

But the Democrats are not taking it as seriously, attempting on their official X account to troll Trump and his administration by circling the White House on a D.C. map with the caption, “Found the home base of criminals in D.C.”

X users were quick to torch Democrats, posting pictures of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden as well as numerous members of their administrations and fellow Democrats.

“Fixed it for you,” one user wrote, circling the Democrat National Committee (DNC) headquarters.

“You guys should probably avoid playing this game,” another user wrote, posting a map showing the reality of fatal shootings in D.C.

Another user wrote right on cue, “Democrats are cheering on crime in DC.”

Other comments include:

“You’re late the Biden Crime Family has left the building.” “The Dems were evicted back in January, babe.” “Joe Biden & Sons, tis true. They made millions of dollars overseas. Did they pay all their taxes, even though it was an illegal operation?” “Just going to ignore that the murder/crime rate in DC is the highest in the country, then? Good luck with this strategy. It’s a 90/10 issue. People want safety for their families and democrats consistently drop the ball (on purpose?)” “Isn’t this cute then you wonder why no Americans vote for such a petty party.”

Trump noted during the press conference that this is not a partisan issue, as leftist reporters have been victims of this as well.

“I understand a lot of you tend to be on the liberal side, but … you don’t want to get mugged and raped and shot and killed,” he said.

“You want to be able to leave your apartment or your house where you live and feel safe and go into a store to buy a newspaper or buy something, and you don’t have that now,” Trump added.

WATCH: