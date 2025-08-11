DHS: Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Met with Illegal Alien Gang Members While Touring Virginia ICE Facility

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) requested meetings with several criminal illegal aliens, including an 18th Street Gang member convicted of kidnapping, while touring the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Farmville Detention Center in Prince Edward County, Virginia, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed.

On August 8, Beyer visited the detention center and afterward claimed that 75 percent of the illegal alien detainees were not criminals. In fact, about 66 percent of the detainees have criminal records or pending charges against them, DHS officials say.

Likewise, DHS officials say Beyer requested meetings with illegal alien Ricardo Hernandez Mendez, an 18th Street Gang member.

Mendez’s criminal record includes convictions for parental kidnapping, assault and battery, burglary to commit armed larceny, armed petit larceny, abduction by force, intimidation or deception, misdemeanor assault, and simple assault.

Beyer also met with illegal alien Carlos Amaya, an MS-13 gang member, whose criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery as well as gang participation.

Illegal aliens Denis Hernandez Medina, convicted of possession and distribution of drugs, and Kevin Mark Cash, convicted of reckless driving and drunk driving, also met with Beyer at the congressman’s request.

“Congressman Beyer personally requested to meet with an 18th Street gang member, drug trafficker, and repeat DUI offender who are in our country illegally,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

He continues to do the bidding of dangerous criminal illegal aliens that endanger his own constituents. When will Congressman Beyer meet with the American victims of these illegal aliens’ violent crimes? [Emphasis added]

Beyer told local media, following his visit to the detention center, that he does not support ICE “just indiscriminate picking up … everyone who’s here without papers because America is a land of immigrants.”

“We do want the bad guys out, I just hope that ICE is discriminating in the people they pick up and the people they deport,” Beyer said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.