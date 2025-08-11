The Department of Defense has mobilized the National Guard and has other specialized units ready to address crime in Washington, DC, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday.

At the press conference Trump declared a “public safety emergency” in D.C., explaining that the capital city “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”

“And we’re not going to let it happen anymore,” Trump said, invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard.

“You’re going to see police, or you’re going to see FBI agents — going to have a lot of agents on the street,” Trump said. “You’re going to have a lot of, essentially, military. And we will bring in the military if it’s needed. By the way, we’re going to have National Guard, but Pete Hegseth will tell you about it. We will bring in the military if needed.”

“People say, ‘Oh, that’s so terrible.’ … It’s been many times over the years. I don’t think we’ll need it. I think we’ve got so many great people, including the people that are in the police department, with proper leadership, they’ll immediately begin massive enforcement operations targeting known gangs, drug dealers and criminal networks to get them the hell off the street, maybe get them out of the country, because a lot of them came into our country illegally,” Trump said, eventually asking Hegseth to deliver a few remarks.

“At your direction this morning, we’ve mobilized the D.C. National Guard. It will be operationalized by the Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll, through the D.C. guard. You will see them flowing into the streets of Washington in the coming week,” Hegseth said.

“At your direction as well, sir, there are other units. We are prepared to bring in other National Guard units — other specialized units. They will be strong, they will be tough, and they will stand with their law enforcement partners,” he said, noting that this is not new for the Department of Defense.

“As the President noted at the border, we’ve got 10,000 troops down there who’ve been operating in defense cooperation areas, defense zones … We’ve been protecting other people’s borders for 20 years. It’s about time we protect our own. And we’re working with ICE and CBP in Los Angeles, we did the same thing, working with the California National Guard, working with ICE officers,” Hegseth continued. “ICE officers deserve to do their job and not be attacked.”

“We will work alongside all D.C. police and federal law enforcement to ensure this city is safe. This city is beautiful, and as I always say about President Trump to the troops — he has their back,” Hegseth added.

“And my message to the National Guard and federal law enforcement in Washington is we have your back as well,” he said. “Be tough. Be strong.”



WATCH the presser below: