Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) appears not to be a top choice among voters when it comes to the 2028 Democrat Primary.

An Emerson College poll published on Friday showed the failed 2024 presidential candidate trailing behind two other well-known Democrats.

“Looking ahead to the 2028 presidential nomination contest, Governor Gavin Newsom leads the Democratic primary with 23%, followed by former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at 17%, Vice President Kamala Harris at 11%, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 9%,” the article said.

It also noted “The Emerson College Polling California survey was conducted August 4-5, 2025. The overall sample of California active registered voters, n=1,000, has a credibility interval, similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE), of +/- 3 percentage points. The Democratic Primary has a sample size of n=444 likely primary voters with a credibility interval of +/- 4.6.”

In May, some Senate Democrats were reportedly wary of Harris possibly running for the White House a second time, per Breitbart News.

However, the report also said “Meanwhile, Harris’s leftist running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), is apparently leaving open the possibility of a future run for the White House.”

Harris recently ruled out running for the governorship of California in 2026, Breitbart News reported in July:

Harris, who was the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, issued a statement explaining that she had spent the last six months “reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history” and what the “best way” was for her to “continue fighting for the American people.” Harris explained that she was “looking forward to getting back out and listening” to American citizens, and helping to get more Democrats elected, adding that she would be “sharing more details” about her “own plans.”

The former vice president has since revealed she wrote a memoir about her time on the campaign trail once former President Joe Biden (D) dropped out of the race, and her announcement garnered much mocking, per Breitbart News.

One social media user commented, “A book full of word salad. A must read, I’m sure.”