National Guard Spotted in D.C. During Trump’s Police Takeover

National Guard troops were seen in Washington, DC, on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of police to curtail crime in the Capital.

According to Fox News, National Guard troops were seen “leaving the D.C. Armory on Tuesday morning,” with footage showing “military vehicles stationed on a street as pedestrians walked by.”

The number of troops in the city remains unclear.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed with reporters on Tuesday that she has been meeting with federal officials on coordinating with the increased law enforcement presence.

“What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have,” she told reporters. “We have the best in the business in MPD Chief Pamela Smith to lead that effort and to make sure that the men and women who are coming from federal law enforcement are being well-used and that if there’s National Guard here, they’re being well-used.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, President Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers to patrol the streets of Washington, DC, for the next seven days to crack down on violent crime. The federal presence will be led by the U.S. Park Police and will reportedly “include officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies,” per the Hill. “The order came after a March executive order establishing the Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, ‘To ensure effective federal participation’ in the enforcement of immigration laws and redirecting resources to apprehend and deport migrants in Washington, as well as monitoring its sanctuary city status to comply with federal immigration laws,” noted the outlet. The federal presence will be in marked units. On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the president’s order “unsettling and unprecedented.” “And while this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that — given some of the rhetoric of the past — that we’re totally surprised,” she said, adding that she will be “making sure that we have the judges that we need, including making sure that all federal parks are supported, not just with law enforcement, but with other clean and safe activities, and including making sure that our economy is supported by rational federal actions as it relates to the federal workforce.” The D.C. police union publicly backed the president’s order. “We stand with the President in recognizing that Washington, DC, cannot continue on this trajectory. Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits,” said Gregg Pemberton, the chairman of the union, according to a statement shared by WUSA’s Spencer Allen. Fox News reported that authorities made “23 arrests, including suspects wanted for murder, gun offenses and other crimes” during the first day of the crackdown.

