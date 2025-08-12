Poll: Democratic Party Favorability Falls to Record Low

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating has dropped to 34 percent, the lowest level ever recorded in Gallup’s trend since the survey began tracking the measure in 1992.

Gallup’s historical trend data shows Democratic Party favorability generally ranged between the high 40s and around 60 percent through the 1990s and early 2000s. The measure has since trended lower, with notable drops in the mid-2010s and early 2020s, falling from about 54 percent in the early 1990s to 34 percent today.

The new numbers come amid a series of other national polls showing Democrats facing challenges with key voting blocs and on major policy issues. An Associated Press-NORC poll in July found that more than one in three Democrats described their own party as “weak” and “ineffective” in countering President Donald Trump’s administration. A Unite the Country super PAC survey, reported by the Hill in July, also found party support falling below 35 percent among Hispanic men and working-class voters in battleground states.

Other recent polling has shown congressional Democrats registering low job approval ratings and lagging behind Republicans on issues such as inflation, immigration, and foreign policy. A Quinnipiac University survey in July measured a 19 percent approval rating for congressional Democrats, also a record low in that poll’s history.

Gallup’s data, collected over decades, underscores a long-term downward trend for the Democratic Party’s image among the public, with the latest figure setting a new benchmark in that decline.