Recent polling found that Democrat leadership continues struggling to gain approval as Americans lean away from the party.

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday showed a mere 19 percent of voters approve of how Democrats in Congress are handling their duties, with 72 percent disapproving.

The poll said, “This is a record low since March 2009 when the Quinnipiac University Poll first began asking this question of registered voters.”

The article noted 33 percent approved of how congressional Republicans were handling their jobs, but 62 percent disapproved.

WATCH — The Left Moves in Lockstep All the Time:

“Among Republicans, 77 percent approve of the way the Republicans in Congress are handling their job, while 20 percent disapprove and 3 percent did not offer an opinion,” the poll stated, noting that “1,290 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed from July 10th – 14th with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.”

The news comes after President Donald Trump in March told Breitbart News the “Democrat Party broke” itself as its favorability sunk.

The outlet said, “Democrats are polling at historic lows as Trump moves through his first hundred days at warp speed.”

Democrat leaders have recently been described as “woke,” “weak,” and “out of touch” as the party struggles to gain voter support, per Breitbart News.

To make matters worse, patriotism has also taken a nosedive among Democrats during Trump’s second term in office.

WATCH — “The President Is Delivering on Issue After Issue After Issue”:

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported in June that Trump was seeing “his highest approval on the issue of immigration, the results of June’s Harvard-Harris survey revealed.”

The report continued:

The survey listed a series of key issues alongside Trump’s approval across the board. As an example, Trump sees 44 percent approval on the economy, compared to 37 percent garnered by former President Joe Biden in January. On the issues of foreign affairs and administering the government, Trump sees a 45 percent approval on both categories — both higher than the percentages Biden saw in January before leaving office. But the issue Trump sees the highest approval on — at least listed in the survey — is immigration, as 49 percent approve of his handling of that issue. For greater perspective, Biden saw just 34 percent approval on that issue in January.

Democrats also appear to be losing on the social media front, as Breitbart News reported on July 1 that Team Trump’s social media accounts were dominating Democrat accounts on Instagram and TikTok.

“Between the two platforms, @TeamTrump amassed nearly 200 million more views than @theDemocrats in June alone, thanks to a whopping 176,810,900 views on TikTok and another 83,160,000 through Instagram reels, according to data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News,” the outlet said.