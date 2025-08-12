The Department of Justice (DOJ) instructed employees in a memo on Tuesday not to use “preferred pronouns” in their email signatures.

The DOJ sent the memo to the entire department, telling employees to scrap the woke dog whistle in alignment with President Donald Trump’s executive order “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” the Washington Times reported.

“Extraneous content, such as preferred pronouns, motivational quotes, and GIFs, shall not be used in the signature block,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly told employees in the memo. “The official Department logo may be added to the signature block at the employee’s discretion, directly below the last line in the block.”

“Gender identity” is the made-up concept that an individual can identify as a different sex than the one he or she was born as, based on a subjective inner feeling. “Preferred pronouns” is an extension of that concept, whereby an individual chooses to go by pronouns that align with their chosen “gender identity,” rather than their biological reality.

“In pursuit of its law and order agenda each day, the Department deals with facts. To maintain the public trust, the Department’s communications must therefore reflect reality,” the memo said, adding the employees’ internal and external communications should be “oriented towards the mission of the department.”



“Signature blocks should not include extraneous and declarations, and certainly should not include content at odds with announced administration policies,” the memo reportedly continued.

DOJ employees must adhere to the policy by August 25, according to the report.

In President Trump’s January order, he directed the whole of the federal government to recognize that there are only two sexes, male and female, and that they are “not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

“The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself,” the order reads. “This unhealthy road is paved by an ongoing and purposeful attack against the ordinary and longstanding use and understanding of biological and scientific terms, replacing the immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts.”

“Invalidating the true and biological category of ‘woman’ improperly transforms laws and policies designed to protect sex-based opportunities into laws and policies that undermine them, replacing longstanding, cherished legal rights and values with an identity-based, inchoate social concept,” the order continues. “Accordingly, my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.”

