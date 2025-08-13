Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed declassified emails showed that former DNI James Clapper directed intelligence officials to “compromise” on regular procedures regarding a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) report.

In a post on X, Gabbard showed photos of an email thread between Clapper and former National Security Agency (NSA) Director Mike Rogers. In the email thread, Clapper wrote that it was “essential” that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), NSA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) were “on the same page.”

Clapper added in the email, “We may have to compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities, since we must do this on such a compressed schedule.”

“Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama’s order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax,” Gabbard said in her post.

Gabbard added that Clapper had admitted that it was a “team sport,” which required a compromise on “normal modalities.”

Prior to Clapper’s email, Rogers sent an email on the morning December 22, 2016, to Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey, stating that he knew “This activity is on a fast-track and that folks have been working very hard to put together a product that can be provided to the President.”

“Specifically, I asked my team if they’d had sufficient access to the underlying intelligence and sufficient time to review that intelligence,” Rogers added. “On both points my team raised concerns. They were clear that, at the staff level, folks have been forward-leaning and trying to ensure that we have an opportunity to review and weigh in, but I’m concerned that, given the expedited nature of this activity, my folks aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments.”

Breitbart News reported that at the end of July, Gabbard a “newly released, firsthand account” from a whistleblower who shared “what happened in the crafting of the” January 2017 ICA report.

The whistleblower revealed they had allegedly been pressured by a supervisor “to accept the contrived January 2017 ICA’s findings.”

The whistleblower also refused to accept the findings of the January 2017 ICA report and stated they “could not concur in good conscience based on information available” that Russia had “preferred then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.”