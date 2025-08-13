Former Navy SEAL and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told former President Barack Obama, “You’ve done enough damage,” adding that it is “probably best to sit this one out” in response to Obama going on a rant about the U.S. healthcare system.

“You’ve done enough damage. Probably best to sit this one out,” Crane told Obama in an X post on Tuesday.

The congressman was responding to an X post from Obama, which began, “Since we passed the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have tried over and over to repeal it.”

“And over and over, they’ve failed — in part because millions of people now depend on the ACA for quality, affordable health care,” Obama continued.

“Now Republicans are trying something different: quietly weakening the law and hoping you won’t notice. We can’t let them,” the former president added.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) also reacted to Obama’s X post, writing, “Obamacare was a great deal — for huge healthcare companies.”

“But it’s made healthcare less affordable for hardworking American families, who have seen their healthcare costs skyrocket — while a small handful of healthcare giants have reaped a windfall of billions of dollars a year,” the senator added.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who now serves as the president of the Young America’s Foundation, also chimed in, declaring, “The worst part of Obamacare was putting able-bodied, working-age adults on government assistance instead of helping them find employment.”

“I’ve been vocally against this since day one. Medicaid should be for needy children, families, and seniors. Not for those who can work!” Walker exclaimed.

In 2010, then-President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as “Obamacare” — into law.

As Breitbart News reported, healthcare experts now believe Obamacare enrollment fraud could cost taxpayers as much as $26 billion in 2024 alone.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.