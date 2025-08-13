MS-13 Gang Member Serving Time for Murder Suing Trump to Be ‘Recognized’ as Female

An MS-13 gang member serving time in prison for murder is suing President Donald Trump to be “recognized” as a woman.

A report found that Oscar Contreras Aguilar, who was sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for kidnapping and the murder of a 14 year old, filed a lawsuit against Trump and the Bureau of Prisons, saying that his administration has failed to “recognize” his gender identity.

The Daily Wire wrote:

Contreras Aguilar was a known member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) — a transnational criminal gang known for ruthlessness and brutality — under the alias “Atrevido.” He was arrested in 2017 in connection with the 2016 murders of 17-year-old Edvin Mendez — who was believed to be a member of a rival gang — and 14-year-old Sergio Triminio, who Contreras Aguilar and other members of MS-13 believed was cooperating with law enforcement. It was not until 2024 — after filing a number of complaints alleging attempts on his life and other issues — that Contreras Aguilar took on the name Fendi G. Skyy and claimed to identify as female. He then began filing complaints stating that trans-identifying prisoners were mistreated in comparison to other prisoners.

“Transgender women prisoners in men’s prisons,” the alleged transgender said, adding that they face “harsher, more degrading treatment than their cisgender counterparts.”

Contreras Aguilar said that MS-13 gang members had tried to kill him on many occasions after they had discovered he acted as an informant.

He filed a legal complaint against Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, claiming he had spent time working as an informant.

“While in the community, [Contreras Aguilar] was working with the Suffolk County Police Department and the Long Island Gang Task Force of the FBI in New York as an informant,” the complaint stated.