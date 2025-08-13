President Trump: Democrats ‘Are Led by Insane People’

President Donald Trump said it is a “waste of time” to work with Democrats on Capitol Hill and that the Democrat Party is “led by insane people,” while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Trump blasted Democrat lawmakers when a reporter asked if he intends to meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to discuss the government funding deadline.

“Well, I will, I guess, but it’s almost a waste of time to meet because they never approve anything,” Trump said. “If we want money to fight crime, if we want money to do–only good things, just good things, let’s not even talk about controversial–they don’t want to meet about anything.”

“They’re stuck. They don’t know what to do… I would say more than half are sane, but they are led by insane people,” he added.

As Trump pointed out, Democrats are in extremely poor standing with the American people. In a CNBC poll conducted from July 29 to August 3 among 1,000 U.S. adults, just 24 percent had a favorable view of the party, versus 56 percent who had a negative outlook on Democrats. This -32 net approval is the lowest for either party in CNBC polling since 1996. The poll has a margin of error of ±3.1 percent.

Moreover, Democrats hold an average favorability rating of 34.1 percent in RealClearPolling’s current aggregate, and an unfavorability rating of 59.4 percent.

The 24 percent approval rating in the CNBC poll aligns with months of trends in favorability of Democrats. It marks an even worse number than the horrendous 29 percent favorability rating for the party in a March CNN/SSRS poll.

In an exclusive interview at the time, Trump told Breitbart News that the Democratic Party “broke” itself.

“The Democrat Party broke themselves, and they’re continuing to do so,” Trump said before pointing to issues like men in women’s sports as one example of how bad policy is tormenting the party. “These aren’t 90-10, these are 95-5, and I don’t know who the 5 are,” Trump said.