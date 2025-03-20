Exclusive–President Trump: ‘The Democrat Party Broke Themselves’

President Donald Trump told Breitbart News during an exclusive White House interview that the “Democrat Party broke” itself as its favorability sinks to historic lows.

Trump laid out the demise of the Democrat Party, which has polled terribly in two recent establishment media surveys, during an interview in a private dining room off the Oval Office.

“The Democrat Party broke themselves, and they’re continuing to do so,” Trump said.

Trump said that the vast majority of American people are against the pro-transgender and open-border policies Democrats have latched onto in recent years, calling them 95 percent to 5 percent issues. Trump contends Democrats grabbed onto another losing issue last weekend in pushing to block deportations of suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) illegal aliens.

“These aren’t 90-10, these are 95-5, and I don’t know who the 5 are,” Trump said. “But they have a new one that maybe is the worst of all: ‘Let’s fight so that Tren de Aragua, the worst criminals in the history of our country, can come back into America where they belong.’ This is their new issue, and they’re using the courts to do so, and they went and found a judge who is willing to say that we shouldn’t have taken these thugs out of our country and sent them to another country.”

Trump on Saturday invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite the removal of Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members from the United States. Trump’s move was challenged in court, and within hours, James Boasberg, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled to block the deportations.

“Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished,” Boasberg announced, as Politico noted. “Make sure it’s complied with immediately.”

But Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced by Sunday morning that 238 suspected TdA aliens had arrived in El Salvador, and he shared a video of them being deplaned.

“That clip was unbelievable,” Trump told Breitbart News on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News in a statement Sunday that the suspected gang members were already outside of U.S. territory when the written order came down.

“The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict,” she said.