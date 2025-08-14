Ron DeSantis: Voluntary Departures Have Increased Since Alligator Alcatraz Opened

Voluntary departures of illegal immigrants have increased since Alligator Alcatraz opened, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a press conference on Thursday announcing the opening of a second immigration facility in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis said at the press conference that the demand is now there for a second facility, which is why they are opening north Florida’s “Deportation Depot” at the vacant portion of the Baker Correctional Institution, which is not being used for state correctional activity.

“I want to make sure the demand is there, and the demand is there, and they are ramping up the flights, and that cadence is getting better. And there’s even going to be more things that happen on the removal front in the coming weeks and months,” he said. “So this is definitely the right decision. … We are going to be able to fulfill this, utilize these resources.”

“The demand is there, and our guys are ready, willing, and able to help our federal partners in this really, really important mission,” he continued.

DeSantis also revealed during the press conference that they have seen an increase in voluntary departures of illegal aliens since Alligator Alcatraz opened.

“Since the opening of Alligator Alcatraz, we have seen an increase in the number of illegal aliens who are taking the voluntary departure where they can get a plane ticket — and obviously they’re going to be supervised to get on that plane so we can ensure they’re doing it — but they get on and they get a flight back to their home country,” he revealed.

“And I think it’s just the fact that people say, ‘Ok, I know the law is going to be enforced.’ … They know that they could potentially be subject to it, so why not just preempt that and just do the right things? I think you’re seeing more and more of that, and we’ll probably continue to see more going forward,” he predicted.

This is in line with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has also urged illegal immigrants to take them up on the offer of voluntarily departing with a plane ticket to their home country and $1,000 gift upon their arrival there, contending this is far more cost-effective for the U.S. taxpayer.