Three illegal alien MS-13 gang members are facing a host of charges against them in Nassau County, New York, including 14 counts of attempted murder and 49 counts of assault, after having been arrested in a joint law enforcement operation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Nassau County Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have arrested 21-year-old illegal alien Elias Wilfredo Serrano Bonilla of El Salvador, 19-year-old Edras Daniel Velasquez Giron of Honduras, and 20-year-old Jeffrey Bladimir Valladares Archaga of Honduras — all of whom have are MS-13 gang members — in the sanctuary state of New York.

ICE agents have lodged detainers against all three MS-13 gang members in the hopes of getting custody of them if they are released from jail at any time.

In particular, Serrano Bonilla first illegally entered the United States sometime before December 2016 under the Obama administration. In January 2020, he was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault.

As part of the joint operation on Aug. 8, 2025, Serrano Bonilla was arrested and charged with 8 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, two counts of first-degree robbery while threatening to use a dangerous weapon, first-degree gang assault causing serious injury, as well as:

1 count of second-degree conspiracy with intent to perform a Class A felony

7 counts of first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

3 counts of second-degree robbery causing physical injury

9 counts of second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon or instrument

1 count of third-degree robbery

7 counts of second-degree attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury

7 counts of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury

4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use

Meanwhile, Velasquez Giron first illegally entered the U.S. sometime before June 2022 under the Biden administration. In September 2023, a federal immigration judge in New York ordered him deported in absentia after he failed to show up to his court hearing.

Velasquez Giron was arrested in the joint operation and charged with:

6 counts of attempted murder

1 count of first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

1 count of first-degree gang assault causing serious injury

1 count of second-degree conspiracy to perform a Class A felony

5 counts of first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

5 counts of second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon or instrument

5 counts of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury

2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it

Valladares Archaga first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico, California in 2022 under the Biden administration. He was arrested by Nassau County police late last month as part of the joint operation and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

“America is no longer a dumping ground for foreign criminals and gang members,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “ICE will continue to find, arrest, and remove MS-13 and other terrorists who come here to wreak havoc on communities and destroy this nation.”

All three MS-13 gang members remain in Nassau Police Department custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.