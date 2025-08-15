Hillary Clinton Says Trump Could Win Nobel Peace Prize If He Ends the War in Ukraine: ‘I’d Nominate Him’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton believes President Donald Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the war between Russia and Ukraine, taking it a step further by noting that she would nominate the commander-in-chief if he did it in a way that stood up to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“He very much would like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said during a discussion on Jessica Tarlov’s Raging Moderates podcast.

The Trump foe took her remarks a step further and said she would nominate Trump herself if he were able to end the war without conceding territory to Russia.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity,” she mused. “If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

“Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin,” Clinton added.

Clinton’s remarks come as Trump heads to Alaska to meet with Putin — a meeting Trump confirmed one week ago.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump announced last week.

Trump suggested this week that he will know if the meeting is good or bad merely minutes into it, with a bad meeting likely to end “very quickly.”

As Breitbart News reported:

In terms of finding peace, both Russia and Ukraine say they want to end the fighting but only on their own terms, which so far have generally contradicted each other. As President Trump enters the room to negotiate today, the priors and precepts of both warring parties have not — publicly at least — meaningfully changed, leaving him with a diplomatic mountain to climb. Ukraine says negotiations can’t begin until a ceasefire has been enacted, while Russia sees a ceasefire as the final piece of the puzzle and is happy to keep fighting while talking. This attitude has led Western observers, including several European leaders and President Zelensky himself, to accuse Russia of engaging in talks in bad faith and of secretly not intending to make peace at all.

“I’m not doing this for my health. I don’t need it. I’d like to focus on our country — but I’m doing this to save a lot of lives,” Trump said en route to Alaska.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated meeting, Christian evangelist Franklin Graham urged Americans to pray for Trump as he enters this discussion.

“Today is the day. Join me in praying for our President, @realDonaldTrump, as he meets with President Putin in Anchorage, Alaska,” he said.

“Pray that God will give President Trump His wisdom that surpasses all understanding. And pray for President Putin, that God would work in his heart to bring peace and an end to the bloodshed. I believe there will be millions of Christians in Ukraine and Russia praying as well,” he continued. “Peace will benefit not just Russia and Ukraine, but the entire world.”