Putin Invites Trump to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Donald Trump to Moscow for a discussion on the future of the relationship between the two nations, and the war in Ukraine.

Putin’s invitation came during a Friday press conference, following the much-anticipated bilateral summit in Alaska between the two leaders. Putin first addressed assembled press in Russian, followed by Trump in English.

The two hinted at some sort of deal being reached, although neither offered specifics.

“We had some good meetings over the years, right? Good, productive meetings over the years, and we hope to have that in the future,” Trump said in closing remarks, noting a deal would stop the thousands of weekly deaths. “President Putin wants to see that as much as I do. So again, Mr. President, I’d like to thank you very much, and we’ll speak to you very soon, and probably see you again very soon. Thank you very much, Vladimir.”

“Next time in Moscow,” Putin interjected in English.

“Oh, that’s an interesting one,” Trump replied. “I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

The two leaders spoke for over three hours prior to addressing press at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The talks appeared to have gone well, as Putin and Trump appeared in good spirits after the extended meeting.

The pair took no questions afterward, a rarity for Trump. The president said he will call up NATO leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky soon.

There was no mention of an arranged ceasefire, although each nation set expectations before the meeting that no ceasefire was expected. Trump has said a meeting with Zelensky joining Putin and Trump could happen in the future.

It is unlikely Zelensky would join a meeting in Russia’s capital, although a visit from Trump to Moscow would be just another in a series of historic actions taken by the American president.

