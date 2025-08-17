Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Breitbart News Saturday said that Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is nothing but a “Washington insider” who has been in the Senate for 23 years and has pushed gun control, “insinuated” amnesty, and chided President Donald Trump’s plans for a border wall.

Paxton spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the state attorney general hopes to primary Cornyn. He chided Cornyn for running for a fifth term in the U.S. Senate.

Paxton said, “He’s been in office since I’ve been in college and I’m 52 years old. He’s been in the Senate for 23 years, he’s running for a fifth term, which no one in Texas has ever done.”

LISTEN: