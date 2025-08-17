Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Breitbart News Saturday said that Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is nothing but a “Washington insider” who has been in the Senate for 23 years and has pushed gun control, “insinuated” amnesty, and chided President Donald Trump’s plans for a border wall.
Paxton spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the state attorney general hopes to primary Cornyn. He chided Cornyn for running for a fifth term in the U.S. Senate.
Paxton said, “He’s been in office since I’ve been in college and I’m 52 years old. He’s been in the Senate for 23 years, he’s running for a fifth term, which no one in Texas has ever done.”
“He hasn’t accomplished anything. He’s a Washington insider. He takes care of Washington, he doesn’t talk about his record,” Paxton continued, saying that Cornyn has even compared himself to President Donald Trump, whom the senator “despises.”
Cornyn engendered controversy this August when he claimed that he does not remember working with Democrats to pass President Joe Biden’s gun-control legislation.
Breitbart News Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins wrote:
On June 25, 2022, Biden signed the gun control legislation Cornyn helped fashion, and two weeks later thanked Cornyn by name during a White House event celebrating the gun control.
Texas Gun Rights president Chris McNutt spoke to Breitbart News about the group’s exchange with Cornyn. “Perhaps at 73, Cornyn is starting to share more than just policy blunders with Biden; that creeping forgetfulness might explain why he’s also in denial about those abysmal polls showing AG Paxton wiping the floor with him,” McNutt said. “Texas Gun Rights is happy to remind Cornyn — and all pro-gun Texans — of his blunders.”
Paxton also hit Cornyn for “insinuating” amnesty is the way to go. Breitbart News reported in June 2022 that Cornyn suggested he would push through an immigration bill, adding that he has “long been a supporter of employment-based immigration.”
The attorney general stated that Cornyn has been “openly fighting Donald Trump on the border wall.” In 2017, Cornyn said he did not believe President Trump is serious about the wall.
“When I hear the president talk about the wall I think he’s speaking metaphorically,” Cornyn said.
