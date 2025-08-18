Florida GOP Nixes ‘Deport Depot’ Merch After Pushback from Home Depot

The Republican Party of Florida had to pull back their “Deport Depot” merchandise after retail giant Home Depot reportedly took issue with the similarity to its own logo.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced last week the opening of a second illegal immigration detention center in the Sunshine State in addition to Alligator Alcatraz — the Deportation Depot. This second location is in the northern part of the state and will be located at the unused portion of the Baker Correctional Institution. DeSantis said during the announcement that it made the most sense, given the existing infrastructure, which will save millions.

WATCH — Self-Deport, or Go to Alligator Alcatraz:

DeSantis said they have “reached that point where I’m confident that we need additional capacity beyond what we’re already doing down in South Florida,” stating that the second location will be able to hold well over 1,300 illegal alien detainees.

The Florida GOP was quick to jump on this announcement. Already offering Alligator Alcatraz merch — T-shirts, beverage coolers, and hats — it quickly offered Deportation Deport merch as well, although it had a stunning resemblance to Home Depot’s branding — the iconic square orange logo.

According to reports, Home Depot objected to the branding.

“We don’t allow any organization to use our branding or logo for their commercial purposes, and we did not approve this use,” Home Depot spokeswoman Beth Marlowe told the Washington Post.

Those items have since been removed.

Despite the merch setback, the facility is well on its way to completion. DeSantis said last week that the purpose is not to “house people indefinitely” but to “process, stage, and then return illegal aliens to their home country.”

“That is the name of the game, and that’s what we do in Florida. We know that this is an important national priority, not only of President Trump, but of the American people,” the governor said.

WATCH — Sounds Rough:

“It’s not going to take forever, but we’re also not rushing to do it right this day. They’re doing what they need to do to get it done in all deliberate speed. So I’m proud of them for their work. Florida is making a difference. This is a priority for the people of our state” he continued. “It’s a priority for the people of this country. And I don’t want to see any more Angel Moms in Florida … because the laws weren’t being enforced.”

Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director of the Florida Division Emergency Management, added that the facility is “a permanent pre-existing structure, meaning that our teams can get in here [and] get it operational quickly, officially, and without delay.”