Watch: Cargo Ship Explodes in Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore

BALTIMORE - 25 March 2025: Satellite image capturing the current state of the Francis Scot
Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024 via Getty Images
Paul Bois

A cargo ship exploded in Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore on Monday evening.

“At this time, numerous emergency crews are responding to a cargo ship fire in the Baltimore Harbor on Chesapeake Bay, according to Maryland officials,” noted Rawsalerts. “The Baltimore City Fire Department reported that the ship caught fire in the Patapsco River near the site of the Key Bridge collapse.”

“While initial reports described it as an explosion, officials clarified that the incident involved an under-deck fire that sent smoke billowing into the air. The fire has since been contained, and the vessel is being removed from the channel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” it added.

Video captured the moment of the explosion and was widely shared on social media.

According to Fox5DC, witness Jay Steinmetz said that “the name of the ship is the MV W Sapphire,” and VesselFinder described it as “a bulk carrier headed to Mauritius.”

