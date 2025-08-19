The House Oversight Committee will release some documents pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case later this week, after it issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on August 5.

“The committee expects to receive the documents later this week after issuing a subpoena in August to the department for records related to Epstein,” CBS News noted.

The subpoena follows the Justice Department declaring in an internal review released in July that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had no “client list,” adding that investigators discovered no evidence of him blackmailing high-profile elites.

WATCH — Will Americans Ever Know the Truth?:

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee said that files will be released after reviews and redactions are made.

“The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Monday that the Department of Justice has been cooperating with the subpoena.

WATCH — Trump Says Epstein Files Were Made Up by Comey, Obama:

“There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Comer said in a statement. “I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

