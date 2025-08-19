Illegal Alien Influencer that Filmed ICE Raids Arrested While Livestreaming

A Colombian illegal alien influencer that documented efforts to crack down on illegal immigration was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency while livestreaming.

Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez filed inside her Tesla when ICE officials apprehended her last Friday in Los Angeles, California.

The migrant reportedly screamed, “no, no, no,” over and as well as, “wait, wait,” in Spanish as ICE agents ordered her out of the car.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “On August 15, ICE arrested Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia who was convicted for driving under the influence in Los Angeles.”

“This criminal illegal alien entered the country in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden administration,” she added.

“During her arrest, Martinez claimed to experience shortness of breath. She was given proper medical treatment and will be held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the DHS official continued.

DHS said that some witnesses tried to interfere with the arrest, with one person towing away a government vehicle.

McLaughlin stated, “During the arrest, an individual unlawfully towed a government police vehicle. He mocked and videotaped ICE officers chasing after him.”

The Daily Mail reported:

Martinez, who has over 40,000 followers on TikTok, grew her following while posting videos about immigration raids and anti-ICE protests around California. The day before Martinez’s arrest, a man fleeing from an ICE raid at a Los Angeles County Home Depot was killed after he fled into a busy highway.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who seeks to impede law enforcement will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McLaughlin said.