Adam Schiff, Facing Criminal Investigation, Forms Legal Defense Fund

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who abused his positions on the House Intelligence Committee and the January 6 Committee to pursue political foes, has formed a legal defense fund to deal with his own mounting legal woes.

The New York Times reported Tuesday:

As a member of the U.S. House, Mr. Schiff led congressional inquiries into Mr. Trump during his first term in the White House. He served as the lead impeachment manager in Mr. Trump’s first impeachment and then on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. … Paperwork for the “Senator Schiff Legal Defense Fund” filed with the Internal Revenue Service is dated Aug. 14, records show. “It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable,” said Marisol Samayoa, a spokeswoman for Mr. Schiff. “This fund will ensure he can fight back against these baseless smears while continuing to do his job.”

As ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff leaked information that he hoped would implicate then-President Donald Trump in so-called “Russia collusion,” often lying to the public about it.

Schiff also tried to suppress findings by then-chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) into the origins of the Russia investigation, and targeted Kash Patel, a key investigator — who now is the head of the FBI.

When Schiff became chairman of the committee, he launched an investigation that would lead to the first Trump impeachment, lying to the public about his staff’s contact with a so-called “whistleblower.” Schiff promised the whistleblower would testify, then reneged on that promise and invented a false right for the whistleblower not to be named in public. He conducted hearings in secret, leaking reports about what was said that often turned out to be the opposite of what actually happened, and suppressing contrary testimony.

The final House Impeachment Report revealed that Schiff had spied on Nunes, on Patel, and on Trump’s attorney. He failed to defend the report at the House Judiciary Committee, sending a staffer instead.

After failing to convince the Senate to convict Trump, Schiff went on to serve on the one-sided January 6 Committee, which protected then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and again held secret hearings in which witnesses had few due process rights. The committee later destroyed its documents to cover up its work.

Schiff is now under criminal investigation or mortgage fraud, after allegedly falsely claiming two homes as primary residences and receiving below-market interests rates.

“No one is above the law,” he used to say.

