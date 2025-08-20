Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass (D) is demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) end all worksite raids “at fruit stands and car washes” in the sanctuary city, just as agents arrested an illegal alien convicted child molester at an Orange County, California, car wash.

This week, Bass posted on X that ICE raids “at fruit stands and car washes must end,” calling such raids “un-American” and declaring that she “will never accept these tactics as a new normal.”

United States Border Patrol agents arrested illegal alien Claudio Reyes-Vasquez during a targeted operation at Chapman Car Wash in Orange County, just an hour outside of Los Angeles.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials called Reyes-Vasquez “one of the worst of the worst,” noting that he had been arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and had an active federal warrant for his arrest after violating his probation.

Most significantly, perhaps, Reyes-Vasquez has a criminal record going back to 1990 — having been convicted of molesting a child, beating his spouse, two DUIs, battery, petty theft, and illegal reentry.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.