Attorney General Pam Bondi announced 630 arrests and 86 illegal guns seized in Washington, DC, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced his mission to make D.C. safe again.

“We’ve now made a total of 630 arrests and seized 86 illegal guns in DC,” the attorney general revealed in an X update on Thursday.

She revealed that 53 people were arrested on Wednesday alone, in addition to 24 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and ten guns “taken off the streets.”

“Our incredible @USMarshalsHQ even helped recover a missing child,” Bondi revealed. “Our mission to make DC safe again isn’t slowing down.”

Her announcement coincides with the stunning data showing a dramatic reduction in crime in the nation’s capital since President Donald Trump’s takeover of the city’s police force. His actions — announced last week — included invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard.

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore,” Trump said during the August 11 press conference.

Over the last week, homicides in the city dropped to zero. Additionally, violent crime went down by 22 percent, carjackings by 83 percent, and robbery by 46 percent.

“President Trump’s administration is cleaning up DC and making America safe again,” Vice President JD Vance said.

“We do not have to allow our cities to be taken over by violence. We can bring law and order to our communities, you’ve just got to have the political willpower to do it,” he added.

The results come despite complaints from the radical left, as many have criticized Trump’s mission to reduce crime in D.C. The daughter of Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz — Hope Walz — said the crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital is “bitch baby, wussy, scaredy cat behavior.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also dismissed Trump’s actions, asserting they were serving as nothing more than a distraction.