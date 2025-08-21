Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard “knocked it out of the park” with her latest transformations to the intelligence community, and Senate Republicans commended her for “refocusing the department back to its original mission.”

Gabbard’s announcement Wednesday of “ODNI 2.0” shook things up by significantly slashing the department’s staff and eliminating “redundant” intel centers plagued by red tape and political weaponization.

One of the newly-closed ODNI functions, the Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), was “turned against the American people,” and former President Joe Biden “used it against conservatives and gun owners,” one senior ODNI adviser explained to Breitbart News.

The reforms, including decreasing staffing by nearly 50 percent, were needed because “departments and agencies left to their own devices will create things like the Russia hoax,” an ODNI official added, referring to Gabbard’s recent declassification of documents revealing that the Obama administration orchestrated the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-AR) commended ODNI 2.0 in a statement shortly after Gabbard’s announcement:

Congress created the ODNI to be a lean organization that used small staffs to coordinate across the Intelligence Community and execute specific, important tasks. Today’s announcement is an important step towards returning ODNI to that original size, scope, and mission. And it will help make it a stronger and more effective national security tool for President Trump. I look forward to working with Director Gabbard to implement these reforms and provide the ODNI with the legislative relief necessary to ensure our Intelligence Community can focus on its core mission: stealing secrets from our adversaries.

A Senate source exclusively told Breitbart News that “Gabbard knocked it out of the park.”

“It’s exactly what conservatives have been calling for and if this was in place at the time, the Russia Collusion Hoax never would have happened. The Republicans on SSCI [Senate Select Committee on Intelligence] are thrilled with her leadership,” the source added.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called ODNI 2.0 a “good move” by Gabbard to “clean up” the “Deep State”:

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) shared their excitement at the plan’s $700 million in taxpayer savings:

The Senate Republicans’ X account also shared their praise for Gabbard “for refocusing the department back to its original mission—a strong, nonpartisan IC is essential to keeping Americans safe.”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford (R-AR) concurred with his Senate counterpart, saying his committee “looks forward to continuing to work with Director Gabbard as she acts to right-size ODNI and maximize its impact for the American people.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.