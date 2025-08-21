Sarah Rockwell, the Florida county school board chair who celebrated Hulk Hogan’s death, has refused to resign, calling her comments “protected speech that were not made” as a public servant.

In a now-deleted comment on Facebook this past July following Hulk Hogan’s death due to cardiac arrest, Rockwell said “good” in response to the tragic news, citing his support of President Trump.

“Oh did Hulk die? I didn’t even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world,” Rockwell, who touted her position on the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Florida while running for school board, said.

Rockwell then followed up on the comment to say that Hulk Hogan “worked with the McMahons to union-bust professional wrestling. [H]e’s never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death.”

Charges that Hulk Hogan worked to union-bust professional wrestling stemmed from former wrestler-turned-governor Jesse Ventura.

After Rockwell’s comments went viral, she deleted them and apologized on social media from her official school board Facebook account.

“A few days ago, I made a cruel and flippant comment from my personal Facebook account on a friend’s post regarding the death of Hulk Hogan,” she wrote. “I deeply regret making that comment and have since removed it. I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone, regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment.”

Weeks later, Rockwell has refused to resign and even said that people should not judge her comments as being a part of her position as a public servant.

“I’ve already made two public apologies for my comment and I’m not going to speak to that again because that is my personally protected speech that was not made in my public capacity. All of the parents who came to speak were given the opportunity to speak,” she said in a recent meeting.

While Hulk Hogan remained apolitical throughout most of his career, he strongly endorsed President Trump during the 2024 election, citing the assassination attempt just days before.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” Hogan said at the RNC. “But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.”

“I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I’m proud to support my hero as the next president of the United States,” Hogan added.

