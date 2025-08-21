Podcaster Gavin Newsom Imitates Joe Biden: Says He’ll Punch ‘Sons of Bitches’ Trump, Republicans ‘In the Mouth’

Podcaster Gavin Newsom, who is also the Governor of California, did his best Joe Biden imitation Wednesday in threatening to punch “sons of bitches” President Donald Trump and the Republicans “in the mouth.”

Newsom made his threat on “The Siren Podcast,” to the approval of the liberal hosts of the program:

Newsom: This guy’s not screwing around. He’s not. I mean, this is a guy who literally celebrated the fact that, well, Putin himself said, sir, you know, mail-in balloting is, that’s not a, that’s not a, that’s not a — I mean, this is a guy who’s rigged all his elections, Putin, giving advice to Trump. Trump took it. I mean, what more sensibilities you need? And I say this to Republicans out there. I pray you pay attention to what’s going on. This is not about, he doesn’t care about the Republican Party. He took it over. He’s an invasive species. The Republican Party, it doesn’t even reflect itself. I mean, look at these Republicans cowering to this guy. Look at your Republican governor [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott], used to claim to be a conservative. What a farce. Nothing conservative about this. I mean, by definition, nothing conservative about this. This is radical rigging of a midterm election, radical rigging of an election, destroying, vandalizing this democracy. the rule of law. So I’m sorry. I know some people’s sensibilities. I respect and appreciate that. But right now, with all due respect, we’re walking down a damn different path. We’re fighting fire with fire. I’m going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth. JoJoFromJerz: Oh, amen to that.

Biden frequently said that he would beat up Trump.

He later expressed regret for having done so.

Newsom also said that President Trump was using “Putin’s playbook” and “militarizing American cities” by using the National Guard — and, in Los Angeles, the Marines — to stop rioting and violent crime.

The California podcaster appears to believe that there is a viable path to the Democratic Party nomination as an irascible, aging white male who uses threats of political violence to appeal to the primary electorate.

Trump has survived at least two assassination attempts, and Republicans have also been targeted for assassination by crazed Democrats in recent memory, most notably at a baseball practice i 2017.

