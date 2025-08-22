Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), whom President Donald Trump trounced in the 2024 presidential election, will be touring the country to promote her memoir about “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” and social media users are making their feelings about it quite clear.

Harris made the announcement in an X post on Thursday, stating, “107 Days is my candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

“Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together. I’ll see you out there,” she wrote. Her post included clips from moments on the campaign trail.

The video said tickets to her appearances go on sale Friday:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the former vice president’s book tour, one person writing simply, “Go away. it’s over.”

“Only in America can a loser take a victory lap,” another person commented, while someone else replied, “How To Pander. 107 Accents in 107 Days.”

Others shared memes criticizing Harris:

Harris received numerous mocking responses when she announced in July that the book, which is about her time on the campaign trail after former President Joe Biden (D) dropped out of the race, was being published.

One person called it “a book full of word salad. A must read, I’m sure.”

In March, Harris spoke about her political future by stating, “I am staying in this fight,” hinting that a run for California governor at the time was not out of the question, per Breitbart News.

“Uncertainty about Harris’s political future and her potential to run for governor in her home state coincide with reports of her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), leaving the door opened to the possibility of a presidential run in 2028,” the outlet said.

Harris later ruled out a 2026 run for California governor, per Breitbart News.