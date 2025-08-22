Steak ‘n Shake Skewers Woke Cracker Barrel Rebrand: They Want to ‘Delete the Personality Altogether’

Steak ‘n Shake is calling out woke Cracker Barrel after the iconic comfort food chain unveiled its bland and generic rebranding stripped of all personality.

Cracker Barrel has come under fire for its soulless rebrand, with many across social media posting pictures of locations around the country showing restaurant interiors with plain, boring white walls absent of the signature doodads, trinkets, and Americana from years past. The company has taken it a step further, unveiling a new logo ditching the friendly elderly man leaning on an eponymous barrel. The words “Old Country Store” are also gone as well.

The new logo simple says “Cracker Barrel.”

“Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral,” Cracker Barrel announced, claiming that the new logo is “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

Backlash has been swift and severe. Now, even Steak ‘n Shake — which has received quite a bit of attention for its switch to tallow fries in an effort to align with Make America Healthy Again efforts — is weighing in.

“Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things. At CB, their goal is to just delete the personality altogether,” the fast food chain wrote on X.

“Hence, the elimination of the ‘old-timer’ from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away,” the company continued, adding, “At Steak ‘n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values.”

“All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers,” it added.

Steak ‘n Shake called on the company to fire Cracker Barrel’s CEO, ending the post with President Donald Trump’s iconic tagline, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Others across social media have spoken out against the lifeless woke rebrand.

“In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee. I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot. Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said.

“No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, “Cracker Barrel’s stock price fell by double digits this week after the company unveiled a new logo that removes the chain’s signature barrel and seated figure, marking the first major design change in nearly half a century.”