Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill into law Tuesday banning local governments from using taxpayer dollars to fund abortion travel out of state.

The law, Senate Bill 33, bars cities and counties from paying for hotels, airfare, meals, and other travel expenses for women seeking abortions outside of Texas. Abortion is outlawed in Texas with limited exceptions.

Abbott also signed Senate Bill 31 at a signing ceremony on the same day. That bill, called the Life of the Mother Act, emphasizes that healthcare providers must treat a pregnant woman who has a life-threatening physical or medical emergency that places her at risk of death or serious injury. The law “clarifies and standardizes existing statutes related to medical emergency exceptions to abortion prohibitions, providing healthcare professionals with additional clarity around Texas’ pro-life laws,” according to the governor’s office.

“In Texas, we support mothers and their children,” Abbott said in a statement. “This session, the Texas Legislature worked together to pass the Life of the Mother Act to protect both mothers and babies while giving medical professionals the legal security and clinical clarity they desire. I am also proud to sign a law to ban taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. Texas is a pro-life and pro-family state. With these laws, we will stay that way.”

Abbott signed SB33 into law after the Austin City Council allocated $400,000 in the city’s budget in 2024 to help fund abortion travel. San Antonio considered a similar program this year, but was stymied by a lower court.

Members of the pro-life organization Texas Values were present at the bill signing ceremony, along with state lawmakers, and other pro-life leaders.

Policy Director for Texas Values Jonathan Covey celebrated the passage of the bills in a press release.

“We are grateful to Governor Abbott for once again protecting life by keeping taxpayer dollars from being used to funding lodging, travel, and other logistics of women seeking abortions,” Covey said. “By signing SB 33, we are putting an end to this dangerous and wasteful practice and ensuring that the sanctity of life is being upheld as the citizens of Texas intended.”