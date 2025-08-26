Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken custody of an illegal alien, accused of sex crimes against children, after the sanctuary state of New York released him from jail back into the community.

“This case shows the real cost of ignoring ICE detainers: Violent offenders walk free, and public safety is put at risk,” ICE official Ruben Perez said in a statement. “I’m proud of our deportation officers, who tracked him down and took him into custody — removing a dangerous predator from the streets within weeks of his release into the community.”

On August 13, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Robert Reid Mendez Jimenez of the Dominican Republic. Jimenez, in 2018, was ordered to be deported by a federal immigration judge but never was deported.

WATCH — Leftists Releasing Tons of Criminal Illegals into Neighborhoods:

When ICE agents arrested Jimenez, he had been arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for sexual conduct with a child under 11 years old and other sexual abuse charges.

Despite ICE agents lodging a detainer with NYPD to keep Jimenez in custody until federal agents could arrest him, NYPD officers were forced to release him from jail back into the community thanks to New York’s sanctuary state policy.

Jimenez remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

