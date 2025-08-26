President Donald Trump congratulated the restaurant chain Cracker Barrel for keeping its original logo after massive backlash over its rebranding.

On Tuesday, Cracker Barrel announced that it will be reversing its original rebranding decision and thanked customers for expressing their misgivings.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in a statement.

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” it added.

The president congratulated the company in a post on Truth Social.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” the president said in a statement.

The president issued his statement hours after he said the company should keep its original logo, which customers described as lifeless, boring, and devoid of character.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!” Trump wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, the redesign was “part of a broader $700 million modernization plan that includes updated restaurant interiors and new menu offerings.”

“Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino defended the changes in an interview with ABC News, stating, ‘People like what we’re doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow — the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us,'” the report said.

